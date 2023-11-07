Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kroger were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

