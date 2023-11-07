Concord Wealth Partners Buys 125 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $103.97 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

