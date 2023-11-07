Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 36.9% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $204,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 220.2% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 710.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $183.37. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.