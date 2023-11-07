Concord Wealth Partners Has $276,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

