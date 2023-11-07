Concord Wealth Partners Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

DHR stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

