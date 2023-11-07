Concord Wealth Partners Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

