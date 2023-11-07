Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

