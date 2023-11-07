Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

