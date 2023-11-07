Conflux (CFX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78.46 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $602.81 million and $78.46 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,825.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00209156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.44 or 0.00696153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00474431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00051670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00139696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,453,134,282 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,453,011,291.816182 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16600697 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $43,287,443.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

