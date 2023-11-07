Contrasting Escalon Medical (ESMC) and The Competition

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Escalon Medical to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Escalon Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 185 698 1893 96 2.66

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 66.08%. Given Escalon Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

47.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s rivals have a beta of 13.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $460,000.00 -18,175.00 Escalon Medical Competitors $1.05 billion $88.76 million -432.04

Escalon Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 30.60% 5.20% Escalon Medical Competitors -420.89% -202.63% -31.90%

Summary

Escalon Medical rivals beat Escalon Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Escalon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.