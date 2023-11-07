Contrasting FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) & ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) and ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of ALS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of FTI Consulting shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FTI Consulting and ALS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 1 2 0 2.67 ALS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

FTI Consulting presently has a consensus target price of $188.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.95%. Given FTI Consulting’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than ALS.

This table compares FTI Consulting and ALS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $3.34 billion 2.30 $235.51 million $6.76 32.03 ALS N/A N/A N/A $0.29 24.60

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than ALS. ALS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and ALS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.21% 14.02% 7.67% ALS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTI Consulting beats ALS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. The company serves aerospace and defense, agriculture, airlines and aviation, automotive and industrial, construction, energy, power and products, environmental solutions, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, insurance, mining, private equity, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics industries. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies. Its testing and consulting services cover the resource life cycle, including exploration, feasibility, optimization, production, design, development, trade, and rehabilitation. This segment also provides coal sampling, analysis and certification, formation evaluation, and related analytical testing services. The Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets; and microbiological, physical, and chemical testing services. This segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments. ALS Limited was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Milton, Australia.

