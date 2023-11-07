Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $558.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

