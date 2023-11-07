Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $7,951,578. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COST opened at $569.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

