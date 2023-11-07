Critical Contrast: EQT (NYSE:EQT) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $6.27 billion 2.79 $1.77 billion $7.40 5.75 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.12 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.04

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

99.4% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EQT and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 5 10 0 2.56 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT currently has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 35.29% 7.25% 3.95% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

