Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of CSSG stock opened at GBX 51.25 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Croma Security Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 69.88 ($0.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Croma Security Solutions Group Company Profile

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

See Also

Dividend History for Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG)

