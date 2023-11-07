Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

