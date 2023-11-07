Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires 495 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $215.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

