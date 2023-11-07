Curtis Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

