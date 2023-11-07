Curtis Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.