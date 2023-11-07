Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,403,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 469.5% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,934,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

