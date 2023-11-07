Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.