Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

