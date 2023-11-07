Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.05%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

