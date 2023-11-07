Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NULG stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

