Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,357,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.80 and its 200-day moving average is $268.11. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

