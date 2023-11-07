Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 590 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.5% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

