D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

