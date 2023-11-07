DA Davidson Comments on CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a report released on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CSTR opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CapStar Financial by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CapStar Financial by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CapStar Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

