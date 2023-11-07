Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Danaher by 71.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

