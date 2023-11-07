Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 149,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

