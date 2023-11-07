Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DCPH stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

