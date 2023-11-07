Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $521,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

