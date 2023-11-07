Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 32,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $920,268.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

