Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.98.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

