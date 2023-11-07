Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $297,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Barclays downgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

