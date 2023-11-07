Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $358,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

