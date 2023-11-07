Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 220.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

