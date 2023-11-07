Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 404 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,784,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,762,000 after buying an additional 331,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $180.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.86. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

