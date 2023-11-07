Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 786 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 287.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $213.27 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day moving average is $227.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.