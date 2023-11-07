Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 32.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

