Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,752 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.77.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

