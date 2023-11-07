Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 526 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

