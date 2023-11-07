Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,033 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.