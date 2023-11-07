Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

