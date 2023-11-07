Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Sunday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 227.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

