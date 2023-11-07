DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 1,766,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.66. DHT has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 442,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in DHT by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 28,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

