Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

