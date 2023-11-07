DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after acquiring an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

