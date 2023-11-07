Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

