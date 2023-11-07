Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 453.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.